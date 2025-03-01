Homeowner shares nightmare scam encounter with solar panel company — here's how to go solar without any shady installers

They said the company defrauded "40 to 50 people to the tune of over $2 million."

A Redditor took to the site to seek advice after a shady solar panel installation company ghosted them after they paid for the installation of panels via a bank loan.

Posting in the r/solar subreddit, they described a situation where they were referred to a solar company by a friend who worked for a local credit union. They were fully funded for the installation a day after signing the paperwork, but the problems started immediately.

Within a week, they'd been quoted a significantly higher price for their panels than their friend had been. The owner assured them they'd be reimbursed for the difference, but things continued to get worse.

"After a series of 'dropped balls' - no show to install date, not reimbursing the first 6 months of loan payments per the contract (which was separate from the non contract refund promised), the project manager - my main point of contact - leaving the company and I only found out after the crew no showed an install date," they said.

"The project manager said he didn't work there anymore but that my install was scheduled when he left. Nobody at the office could tell me why the install got cancelled."

After six months of waiting, the owner stopped answering calls.

The poster provided a less-than-happy update on the situation.

They said the company defrauded "40 to 50 people to the tune of over $2 million" but didn't have enough money to complete the projects.

Everyone who was financed for the project was fully on the hook for payments despite the fact that the bank "actually knew the guy was having issues and kept approving the loans going to him."

They said they were still looking to fight this in court even though lawyers told them they didn't have much hope.

As solar panels become increasingly more affordable, there has been an uptick in sketchy installers, which tends to happen in any growing industry. With so many options available, it can be tough to pick the best one for you.

