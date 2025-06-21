Honest homeowner shares his biggest regrets after installing rooftop solar six years ago: 'If I were to do this again today...'

"Exactly what one needs to hear before embarking on such a project."

One homeowner shared some of his solar power regrets, trying to help others avoid making the same mistakes when installing panels.

The scoop

The YouTube account LRN2DIY (@LRN2DIY) posted a video explaining the homeowner's three biggest regrets after going solar: He "should have used an established company," he "didn't get a monitoring or alert system installed," and he regrets "not having a properly sized system."

In the video, he goes into detail about each of these regrets. While he found a solar company he enjoyed working with, it eventually went out of business. This left him with no one to call for upgrades, repairs, or questions.

"If I were to do this again today," he says, "I would do this myself. I would hire an electrician and work with him or her to get everything set up to where I could get my permits, I could make sure everything was wired and measured correctly in terms of amperage and voltage and supplying what we need."

His second regret was not having a monitoring system, which can show you how much energy your panels are generating, how much money you're saving, and the health of your solar panels.

He even mentions, "it is kind of fun though to see how it's doing."

The last regret he had was not getting a larger system. He didn't foresee how much his household energy bills would grow. But with micro inverters, he plans to expand his solar installation to collect more energy.

How it's helping

When discussing if he actually regrets going solar, he said, "Absolutely not. I would do it again today in a heartbeat and I recommend to everyone to check it out, but do your homework."

Installing solar panels can bring energy bills down to $0, and it's easy to compare installer quotes using free tools from EnergySage, including the surge pricing map. Upfront costs can be high, but EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

Leasing solar panels is another option, and Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program makes it super affordable, installing panels for no money down.

Going solar means long-term financial savings, as well as a greener home. Traditional heating and cooling systems burn oil and gas, which create planet-warming gases. These accelerate changes to the climate. By opting for solar power, you're creating a cleaner, cooler planet and a healthier future for everyone.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were grateful for the advice, and many found his regrets relatable.

One person agreed, writing, "I think having a monitoring system is very important."

Others countered some points, like the person who defended their choice to use a small company: "I went with a local company (who is still around) and I'm glad I did."

But people were mostly appreciative of the information, with another saying, "Exactly what one needs to hear before embarking on such a project. This is why I love YouTube."

