Skeptical homeowner seeks advice after receiving wildly different solar panel quotes: 'I need some outside opinions'

A confused homeowner took to the r/Solar subreddit for some much-needed advice. After receiving quotes from SmartSolar and Tesla, they felt just as lost as before.

The scoop

"I have been doing a lot of reading and looking into solar," the original poster said, "and as far as I can tell, I am looking" at a 13-year return on investment.

SmartSolar's quote estimated a 10.66-kilowatt system that would produce 14,400 kW annually for $24,000 total. Tesla offered two quotes, both of which were more expensive: an 11.2-kW system for $30,000 or a 23-kW system for $62,000.

None of these systems would provide a 100% offset or net-zero energy production. They were told they could get a 75% offset at best.

"I feel like I need some outside opinions and perspective on this," the OP continued. "I have the money to pay in full or finance, but rates right now seem pretty high."

Commenters did their best they could to offer advice, but some were confused. "Tesla is telling you a 23 KW system won't give you 100% offset?" one commenter asked. Even after going back and forth with the OP, they weren't able to find an answer.

With EnergySage's tools, however, the OP would have been able to get straightforward, unbiased quotes.

How it's helping

Solar panels benefit both your wallet and the planet. According to EnergySage, switching to solar energy will save up to $100,000 over the course of 25 years.

As far as the environment goes, solar panels are much better than energy powered by fossil fuels, which release carbon when burned, polluting the atmosphere and contributing to the overheating the planet.

Even with these benefits, solar panel installation can get complicated. EnergySage's tools can streamline that process, helping you avoid the OP's conundrum. They have advisers on call who help you pick the best installers for your specific needs. With their help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were firmly on the side of solar panels.

"Buying solar panels is like buying a house," one said. "Eventually you'll save money."

"No matter what you decide," another added, "you should definitely look into ways to reduce your electricity consumption."

