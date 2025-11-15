Homebuyer takes legal action after discovering web of contracts tied to deceased prior owner: 'How … the company would allow that is beyond me'

A Massachusetts homeowner experienced a frustrating situation when the solar company Sunrun delayed transferring ownership of rooftop solar panels after buying a home.

The homeowner sought legal counsel and eventually got the company to transfer the solar system to their name.

The scoop

As described in a Reddit post to r/solar, the solar panels had already been fully paid off at closing. However, the homeowner still hadn't received payoff confirmation or ownership documents two and a half weeks later.

The OP discovered that the panels were still listed under the seller's name. They publicly called out Sunrun for failing to deliver on its promises to remedy the situation.

"How in the heck the company would allow that is beyond me," the OP wrote.

After making the initial post, the OP updated it to share that Sunrun finally transferred the system to their name.

How it's helping

The OP's post about their solar panel frustrations highlights the importance of ownership transfers and payoff confirmations.

It's a cautionary tale for anyone considering buying a home with an existing solar installation or leased system. There is a certain amount of complexity involved in solar ownership transfers that new home buyers should be aware of.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Clear documentation is crucial to describe how solar systems will be handled during a home sale. There's a significant need for proactive communication between homeowners and solar companies. Improved transparency and accountability in the solar industry are key as well.

Although the OP's solar experience was initially frustrating, they can now hopefully enjoy the money-saving, pollution-reducing benefits of their solar setup.

If your home doesn't yet have solar panels, EnergySage's free tool can help you get started. You can use it to compare local installer quotes and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

You may also be able to lease panels through Palmetto's LightReach program to lock in low energy rates without a major upfront investment. Leasing panels through Palmetto is an excellent way to explore solar energy on a budget or long-term commitment.

To help you decide whether to buy or lease panels, check out this list of pros and cons.

Regardless of how you get solar energy, you can save even more money by using it to power energy-efficient appliances. Mitsubishi can help you get an affordable heat pump today.

What everyone's saying

Reddit users sympathized with the OP and shared their feedback in the comments.

"If the system is already paid off, they don't really gain anything by hanging on to the title," one Reddit user wrote. "Sounds like it's bad customer service here."

"Some patience is called for," a Redditor suggested. "But keep after them."

"Good on you for getting them to buy the panels out, though," someone else commented. "Smart move."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



