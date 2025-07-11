Proud homeowner reveals how he slashed his energy costs by $200 a month: 'I know my electric bill for the next 25 years'

Going solar can totally change your home energy usage, and one individual's testimonial with leasing proves that solar panels are the way to go.

One homeowner used the LightReach solar leasing program, offered by Palmetto, and wrote about their experience, praising the incredible savings and energy levels.

"So happy with our solar system. Most days [we] make more energy than we use. I love [that] I know my electric bill for the next 25 years and am saving 200 a month," Helmut A. from Florida wrote.

The scoop

Switching to solar is one of the best ways to save money on your monthly energy bill, as solar panels use power from the sun to electrify your home. In turn, this clean, natural source of energy can bring monthly electric bills down to at or near $0 a month.

As purchasing solar panels outright can be costly, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program makes clean energy a reality for anyone. Exemplified by the testimonial, these panels are reliable and keep costs low.

How it's helping

To make solar panels even better, they don't require dirty fuels — like natural gas or oil — to keep your house and all your appliances or electronics running. You'll be cutting down on noxious fumes, keeping the environment free of pollution, and keeping those in your house safe.

With solar capacity increasing in 2024, and the slashed upfront cost that accompanies leasing panels, this option is becoming accessible for everyone.

What everyone's saying

The happy solar lessee who used the LightReach leasing program from Palmetto continued on, sharing more added benefits of the solar panels. "[I] am not responsible for the solar panels and roof area they occupy. It's a WIN WIN WIN!" they said.

While leasing is a great option for trying out solar panels and receiving the perks without the cost of owning, some prefer going ahead and purchasing their own panels.

To purchase solar panels that are right for you, EnergySage offers free tools to get estimates on purchasing and installing panels, making it easy to compare quotes from local, vetted installers.

There are upsides to both options, and by checking out the pros and cons of leasing or buying, you can find what's right for you.

