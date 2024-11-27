Homeowner reveals secret tips about switching your home to solar power: 'You will love your new electric bill'

Change is hard, especially as we get older. But in honor of "Wicked," the lyrics "I have been changed for good" have never rung more true when it comes to eco-friendly updates in the home. If you're contemplating switching to solar power, take some advice from someone who has been in your shoes.

The scoop

In a post on r/solar, a Maine resident shared their experience in getting rooftop solar panels installed with a bullet point list. The first point was quick to note that professionalism and quality should be prioritized over the lowest price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Using their three-year average annual electricity cost and usage to identify potential savings and a target kilowatt production, they narrowed down what type of system would be the most beneficial.

"Whatever your goals, it's way better to have a general idea of what you want instead of going with whatever the sales rep is pushing," the OP wrote.

They also used EnergySage for online quotes and preliminary design ideas. The company they went with, Venture Solar, did video calls using Aurora software to display different types of models and had an engineer come out to check the roof and attic for precise numbers.

"The only thing I had to do was update my homeowners policy and file a local renewable property tax exemption," the OP said.

The OP also recommended being home during the install. Even though they were in agreement about the details before any holes were drilled, it was important to make sure everything went to plan, with the panels being a bit of an eyesore. Here is the final result.

How it's working

Installing solar panels comes with heaps of benefits and can save you up to $1,500 a year — and that's not including the average $4,600 in tax benefits. The hardest part is knowing where to start — but reading articles like this is a great place to begin.

With so many options for installation and which contractor to hire, it can feel extra daunting. A lot of people get so overwhelmed trying to find the most reliable and cost-effective providers, they don't make it much further than that. EnergySage is one of TCD's preferred partners because the company makes finding the right energy solution for your home a hassle-free process.

EnergySage's website provides a list of providers in your area with pricing information and tools for narrowing your options down to find the best for your home. It's like Kayak or Expedia for solar panels and other money-saving, smart home solutions such as heat pumps.



"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," president and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

It's a free service for homeowners and renters that comes without misleading ads or high-pressure sales tactics. Hadlow affirmed that transparency and privacy are of the utmost importance at EnergySage. A phone number isn't required to take advantage, which means you don't have to worry about being bombarded with sales calls.

Solar energy reduces the need for electricity sourced from dirty energy such as coal, oil, and natural gas, which contribute heavily to our warming planet. Hadlow told TCD that EnergySage's projects prevented almost 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution each year.

What people are saying

The solar rooftop experience was much appreciated for its in-depth, honest review.

"You will love your new electric bill," one Redditor wrote.

"You should become a solar consultant!" raved a second.

"This is very helpful for others," commented another.

