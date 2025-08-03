Homeowner speaks out after tyrannical HOA allegedly refuses to abide by state law: 'They aren't budging'

A homeowner took to Reddit to express their frustration after their homeowners association denied their request to install rooftop solar panels.

The poster said the HOA's covenants, conditions, and restrictions are in line with a North Carolina State law that solar panel installation can only be banned if it is on the front face of a home.

"I have tried expressing to the HOA that I believe that they are rejecting my ARC [architectural review committee] request outside of [North Carolina] General Statutes," shared the poster. "But they aren't budging."

HOAs are notorious for denying homeowners' requests to make eco-friendly upgrades to their properties. Many states, including the poster's state of North Carolina, have passed laws to prevent HOAs from policing those upgrades at the cost of efficiency. Commenters were quick to point this out.

"Hire a lawyer. Have them reference this," replied one commenter, linking to a news article on the passage of the North Carolina law prohibiting HOAs from banning solar panels.

While the homeowner noted that they don't have the funds to engage in a court battle, they did send a letter to the HOA citing that state law. Having done this due diligence, they could proceed with their solar installation.

If they choose to go that route, they can expect to save up to 100% on their energy bills, as solar is the ultimate home energy hack. They can save even more by using EnergySage's helpful online tools.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill, which requires residential solar projects before Dec. 31 to be eligible for tax credits.

