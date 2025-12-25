Energy experts discuss if rooftop solar is a good investment after 2025: 'That's driving the cost down, and consumers benefit'

Recent years have seen a surge of solar panel installations at homes across the country, thanks to a federal tax credit that helped offset the cost. Now that credit is going away at the end of 2025. Many worry that installing solar panels is no longer cost-effective — but in fact, it remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy, not to mention the benefits for reducing air pollution, as the experts at EnergySage explained.

EnergySage's free online tools are a quick and reliable way to collect and compare estimates for solar installation from reliable local providers. It also offers information about the incentives available in your area.

Those incentives offered by states and some municipalities are one of the factors still in favor of solar. That fact was cited in a recent Plugged In video shared by EnergySage. The solar experts in the video also pointed out that solar panels are cheaper than they ever were, while electricity from utility companies is getting more and more expensive.

According to the video, after 2025, solar panels will take two years longer on average to pay for themselves. But considering the fact that solar owners could expect 15 to 20 years of free electricity from the average system after it has finished paying for itself, an extra two years is worth it. Even though the federal tax credit for solar panel installation is no longer available, the math still works out in favor of solar panels.

Battery prices are also improving.

"Storage prices are really falling because we're seeing the price of battery packs fall across the world, as more people are buying EVs and installing solar and storage," Michael Thomas, founder of clean energy trend tracker Cleanview, told EnergySage. "That's driving the cost down, and consumers benefit from that."

With the help of EnergySage's free tools, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on their solar purchase due to the competitive quotes available and the help in finding incentives. In particular, its useful mapping tool includes state-by-state cost breakdowns and information on local incentives.

