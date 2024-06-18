How much do solar panels cost to install and maintain? Here's how to find out in your area

With so many factors to keep track of, many homeowners get overwhelmed and may not install solar at all.

Over time, if you have a correctly installed solar panel system that's right for your home's energy needs, you can expect it to pay for itself by generating free electricity to minimize your energy costs. However, it does take some investment up front, and how much can vary widely.

What affects solar costs?

The type and number of solar panels you want play a role in the price, as well as how much energy storage you want to hook up.

The market in your location is also a factor, as different areas have different demand and availability for both installers and the equipment itself.

Your home makes a difference. A south-facing home with a sturdy, sunny roof is an easier installation site than one with weak roof beams and a lot of shade.

As if that weren't enough, the time that you apply also changes the cost, as various government rebates begin or end. Finally, different installers will give you their own individual quotes.

Why get help with planning your solar panel setup?

With so many factors to keep track of, many homeowners get overwhelmed and may not install solar at all. That means missing out on the incredible savings solar can bring.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

At the same time, relying solely on the grid for power isn't the best choice for the environment. Much of our electricity comes from polluting sources like coal, which contribute to the blanket of heat-trapping gases around the Earth, warming it up. You can reduce your impact through community solar, but the greatest benefits still come from installing your own solar panels.

🗣️ If you don't have solar panels on your home, which of these factors is the biggest barrier to installing them?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

That's why you should seek out an expert familiar with the available installation options in your area, the types of equipment you might want to choose, and the application processes for tax rebates.

How to choose a solar installer

There are services like EnergySage that offer free tools to find installers in your area, get estimates, and make direct comparisons between the options.

At EnergySage, which has previously partnered with TCD to sponsor some projects, you'll also find educational resources to help you make informed decisions about your purchases, along with a solar calculator so you can see how much you'll save.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.