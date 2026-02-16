Solar installer gives expert breakdown of the fire risks of rooftop panels: 'You've all seen the headlines'

Industry experts are setting the record straight on the fire risks associated with home solar.

Contrary to what many homeowners believe, solar panels do not necessarily increase the chance that a roof will catch on fire, solar installer Rick Naranjo explained in a YouTube video.

"You've all seen the headlines: 'Solar panels catch roof on fire,'" Naranjo's colleague says in the video. "So we can see why you might be concerned about the fire risks associated with solar panels."

However, Naranjo says, "There's nothing inherently risky about a solar panel." Instead, improperly installed setups can lead to hazards like electrical arcing.

Solar panels do not spontaneously combust under high heat, Naranjo notes, adding that solar farms successfully generate huge quantities of electricity in the desert. In fact, no matter what climate you live in, installing home solar is one of the best ways to save money on electricity.

Other solar panel safety measures include keeping up with regular maintenance, insuring your system, and installing critter guards to prevent animals from building nests made of flammable materials underneath the panels.

Plus, as extreme weather events become more common, home solar with battery storage can keep your lights on during power outages.

