Solar company reveals the simple tip that can dramatically boost your energy production: '[Homeowners] typically see a 10-25% increase in performance'

It can be extra important in some locations.

This little-known upkeep tip can boost your solar panel's energy production, saving you money down the road.

According to EnergySage, cleaning your solar panels can optimize power output. In fact, solar homeowners experience a significant jump in energy production after a nice panel cleaning.

"Our customers typically see a 10-25% increase in performance, depending on how dirty the panels were prior to cleaning and how long it had been since the last service," Marlon Porter, owner of OnPoint Solar Cleaning in San Diego, told EnergySage.

Over time, as your rooftop solar panels are exposed to the outdoor elements, they get covered in dust, dirt, and other debris. This prevents the panels from absorbing the maximum amount of sunlight, decreasing energy efficiency. Certain areas, such as coastal regions and high-traffic spots, are more prone to debris build-up, so it's especially important to stay on top of panel maintenance.

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

​​"Professional cleanings are more effective thanks to purified water systems and non-abrasive tools designed specifically for solar panels," Porter told EnergySage.

Cleaning your solar panels every six months, according to EnergySage, is an easy way to boost performance. If you live in an area that's rainy, you may not have to clean your panels as often, since the rain is a natural cleaner.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills while also reducing your household's environmental footprint. Once you go solar, you can reduce your home's energy costs as low as $0.

For homeowners looking to go solar, EnergySage offers free online resources, making it simple to compare quotes from vetted installers. Just with a few minutes of research via EnergySage, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives toward solar purchases.

To learn about the price of solar installations by state, EnergySage also provides an interactive mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar system by geographic region.

Taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. By the end of 2025, solar tax credits will expire.

Installing rooftop solar panels has a domino effect in terms of saving money. Other electric appliances, such as heat pumps and EVs, become cheaper when you go solar. If you're on the hunt for a money-saving heat pump, EnergySage can also help you find an affordable option for your home with its heat pump quotes comparison tool.

Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and installing solar panels diversifies clean energy sources and reduces the total amount of harmful gases entering the atmosphere.

