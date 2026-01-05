Cautious shopper searches for first-hand advice about navigating solar panel investment strategies: 'Help me not get ripped off'

"I highly recommend getting several more quotes from other installers."

Navigating different solar options for your home can be overwhelming. One homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/solar forum for advice after reviewing their solar leasing quote from Sunrun. According to the OP, their initial quote would be $0.25 per kilowatt-hour cost plus a 3.5% annual escalator.

"Help me not get ripped off," wrote the OP. "What should I be targeting?"

Redditors agreed the quote from Sunrun seemed high and encouraged the OP to compare quotes from other installers.

"The price for that system is way overpriced," responded one user. "And then the 3.5% escalator on top of that, ouch."





Leasing solar panels is a budget-friendly way to add solar power to your home without the upfront investment of purchasing panels. However, it's crucial to find a vetted installer to ensure you receive a fair rate.

TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with trusted partners that offer concierge-level service. For homeowners looking to lease panels, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find a leasing program with a $0-down subscription.

Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, for example, can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%. You can save even more, as leasing programs still qualify for federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases.

For homeowners interested in reviewing options for purchasing a solar system, TCD's Solar Explorer offers free resources to help navigate the process. EnergySage can curate competitive bids from local installers in your area, helping you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

By powering your home with solar energy, whether through a leasing program or purchased panels, you can save money on your energy bills while cutting down on your household's pollution.

Redditors emphasized the importance of comparing quotes from different installers.

"Take the quote to local installers and see if they can meet/beat it," wrote one user.

Pairing your home's solar power with other energy-efficient appliances, such as a heat pump, will further reduce your utility costs. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to see how you can cut your energy bills by up to 50%. And as you continue to make more eco-friendly updates to your home, you can unlock $5,000 in rewards thanks to Palmetto's free Home app.

