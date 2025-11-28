Think you can't afford solar? This innovative startup offers a new way to get panels without steep installation costs

Palmetto's LightReach program is a game-changer for homeowners who are looking to cut their energy costs.

One of the easiest ways to save money on electricity is by installing solar panels. However, they do take sizable upfront investments, which creates a paradox for many homeowners who can't afford to access the savings they provide. Luckily, Palmetto offers an alternative to buying solar panels: solar leasing through its LightReach program.

What is solar leasing?

There are multiple ways to go solar, which are detailed in TCD's Solar Explorer. The tool can help you connect with TCD's trusted partners who offer concierge-level service to help you save money and more easily install solar panels.

Whether it's by curating bids from your local installers to save you up to $10,000 on installation, or connecting you with subscription options for $0 down, there are multiple ways you can save.

In particular, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program is a subscription option that can cut your utility rate by up to 20%, shielding you from drastic energy inflation. It also allows you, as an individual homeowner, to take advantage of federal tax credits that are no longer available to direct purchasers, but that Palmetto offers via its lower rates.





Why is going solar important?

Solar saves you money and helps protect you from the way that energy costs are rising across America, allowing you to lock in a lower rate for your electricity. At the same time, if solar panels are paired with battery storage, they can provide power to your home even in the event of an outage or a disaster that cuts you off from the grid.

That's on top of all the environmental benefits of solar energy. It's a clean source of energy that doesn't cause heat-trapping air pollution, so it doesn't heat up the planet.

How Palmetto helps save money

With Palmetto, you can switch to solar power now without needing to save up money to buy solar panels of your own. That is a huge advantage if you're currently paying a high rate for energy.

To compound your savings, you can hook your solar panels up to money-saving electric appliances, such as a heat pump or super-efficient HVAC. HVAC options that fit your home and budget are easy to find via TCD's HVAC Explorer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.