Family searches for answers after recent death leaves grandmother on the hook for 12-year Tesla bill: 'You should speak with a legal professional'

A family is looking for ways to exit a 20-year panel lease after a relative's death — the problem is that the contract still had 12 years left at the time of posting.

In a post in the r/TeslaSolar community, the original poster asked if they could cancel the contract, given that their grandmother's name is not on it, or if their grandma still has to pay the remaining loan term.

According to Palmetto, if someone who has a solar loan passes away, their estate may still be liable to pay off the remaining loan. The solar lease may be attached to the property and passed on to the inheritor or buyer.

Tesla shared that solar leases are similar to car leases, where individuals make monthly payments for contract lengths that run for 15 to 25 years, while the provider covers installation, ownership, and maintenance.

Other Reddit users were quick to share their experiences. One discussed how they purchased a home with panels installed over a decade ago and how they were responsible for taking over the lease.

However, they also shared how they benefited from the panels. "Our solar panels have cut our electric in half, even with paying the lease, we pay less for electric so I find having the solar panels as being a positive thing," they wrote.

Going solar helps homeowners reduce electricity costs by 15% on average and stay resilient, Stanford Energy reported. Pairing solar systems with battery storage provides backup power in case of grid outages, allowing residents to use stored power instead, according to Palmetto.

"I don't think there's a way out without paying one way or another," one Reddit user commented.

"Not your lawyer but you should speak with a legal professional about this. Contact your local bar association and explain the situation, they can help you with a referral," advised a Redditor.

