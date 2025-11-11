Homebuyer searches for advice after alleged Tesla negligence leaves them with $149,000 burden at new house: 'Tesla is zero help and won't budge'

A homebuyer learned their solar roof would remain offline until Tesla received $149,000 for the system, putting their energy savings on hold and leaving them desperate for advice.

In Reddit's r/solar, the buyer explained that their family purchased a home with a Tesla solar roof and two Powerwall battery storage systems. Solar panels boost property values, as they can bring electricity bills down to near $0 without generating harmful pollution. EnergySage's free tools make it easy to obtain comparable solar installation estimates.

However, this buyer was in for an unpleasant surprise despite doing their due diligence.

Before placing an offer on their home, they called Tesla to inquire about the solar roof. A Tesla rep told them that everything was owned and paid off. When their family moved in, Tesla refused to connect the roof until someone paid a $149,000 sum sitting in collections.

"They said they cannot come after me for the money but also cannot turn on the system until they are paid," the poster shared. "So I have a solar roof that I cannot use and cannot get solar installed on top of, and I paid for this system in the purchase price of the house. Tesla is zero help and won't budge on letting me use the system."

Adding to their frustrations, the OP said the investment group selling the house knew about the $149,000 hold and failed to share that information. The appraised value of the house in their loan also assumed that the OP would be able to use a paid-off solar system.

As for the OP's predicament, one Reddit user had a word that summed it up perfectly: "Yikes." They suggested the OP should consider hiring a real estate attorney to fight on their behalf.

"You need a lawyer," another agreed. "Take the sellers to court. If they knew and lied then they are most likely responsible."

