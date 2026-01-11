Homeowner searches for honest advice after skyrocketing energy bills make solar an attractive option: '[I] just want to weigh out the options'

A Redditor took to the platform to ask for advice about a solar panel system, and the Internet delivered.

Posting in the r/solar subreddit, the user asked for a quote check on a potential solar lease. They wanted to try to get ahead of Florida's expected energy price jumps.

"With energy costs skyrocketing in FL, I am trying to get out under the thumb of duke energy," the original poster explained in a comment. "It seemed like a good idea and I trust the person selling it, just want to weigh out the options. I feel like I can't find anyone that actually has a solar lease and hates it like many of the comments suggest I will."

Installing home solar panels is the ultimate energy hack and can bring your monthly bills down to at or near $0. TCD's Solar Explorer is a fantastic way to figure out what's right for you. It can connect you with vetted local installers and can help you curate bids to save up to $10,000 on your installation.





If buying solar panels isn't in your budget, leasing or a power purchase agreement can still get you the benefits of solar with low monthly payments. If there's a community solar program in your area, you can get all of those benefits without a roof installation. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find subscription programs that cost $0 down and can slash your monthly energy rate by 20%.

Commenters were quick to note that the company you use for your lease can make a big difference. They warned about companies going out of business and no longer being able to handle the maintenance of the panels. One commenter also noted that the return on investment can be better with purchasing panels outright.

Picking the right company is essential to finding the panel deal that's right for you. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program is a fantastic option and can help you take advantage of tax credits that may have already been retired otherwise. EnergySage is another great option for finding curated solar bids and vetted, local installers.

Pairing your panels with a new, upgraded HVAC system can slash your energy bills even further. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the system that's right for you. And through the free Palmetto Home app, you could earn up to $5,000 in savings for home upgrades through simple actions in your everyday life.

One commenter noted that while there are some risks associated with leases, the poster could see real benefits from the deal.

"Leases get a bad rep, but yours looks pretty decent," they said, "That's a huge cut to your electric costs, and it's fixed. Energy prices are going to go through the roof in the next few years and you'll be paying the same rate for the next 25. Seems pretty good to me."

