Homebuyer seeks advice after discovering 'terrible' stipulation attached to newly acquired home: 'Been a nightmare to deal with'

An exasperated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after dealing with a frustrating solar leasing company.

The original poster explained that they purchased a home with an existing solar lease.

"I bought a new home that has a (terrible) solar lease on it," the OP wrote. "[SunStrong Management] has already been a nightmare to deal with."

However, despite their efforts to transfer the lease to their name, the company has been making it incredibly difficult for the OP. Worried they would be charged late payments, they asked Reddit for advice on navigating the account transfer.





"If you can figure out the early buy-out price of the system and can afford it, I'd strongly recommend doing that," one user suggested.

While this Redditor found it difficult to transfer a solar leasing account to a new owner, leasing panels is still a great way to protect yourself against rising energy costs and reduce your environmental footprint. After switching to solar power, you can save money on your utility bills while decreasing your home's pollution output.

