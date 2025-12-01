Financial advisor breaks down the key differences between owning and leasing solar panels: 'The cost … has plummeted'

"It's worth leasing if the costs to do so are cheaper than your current electricity bill."

Navigating different solar options for your home can be overwhelming. Luckily, though, there are free online resources available to help simplify the process of going solar.

Financial advisor Winnie Sun published an article in Forbes that breaks down key trends in the solar industry and highlights the pros and cons of leasing versus buying panels. One of the main changes in the solar industry is the decrease in installation costs. Sun wrote that "the cost to install solar has plummeted by more than half over the last decade."

Installing a solar system for your home is one of the most effective ways to save on your utility bills while sheltering your home from rising energy prices. Whether you decide to lease or purchase panels for your home ultimately depends on your budget and long-term housing situation.

"It's worth leasing if the costs to do so are cheaper than your current electricity bill," Sun wrote. "If you can afford it, it's generally better to buy, especially if you plan to stay in your home for at least seven years."





TCD's Solar Explorer is another free resource that can help you learn more about different solar options. While leasing panels requires little to no upfront costs, purchasing solar panels before the end of 2025 allows you to take advantage of federal tax credits, saving you even more money.

The Solar Explorer also provides you with a network of trusted solar partners who offer concierge-level service and curate solar options specific to your budget. For example, one Explorer partner, EnergySage, will communicate incentive information and curate bids for you, helping you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If you're leaning toward leasing, there are still ways to save money. TCD's Solar Explorer can provide you with $0-down subscription options. Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, for instance, can decrease your utility rate by up to 20%. If you choose to lease panels through LightReach, you can also still take advantage of federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases.

Once you add a solar system to your home — whether through purchasing or leasing panels — you open your household up to even more potential savings. By pairing your solar system with other electric appliances, such as an energy-efficient heat pump, you can continue to decrease your utility costs. To learn more about HVAC systems within your budget, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer.

