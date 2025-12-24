Homebuyer seeks financial advice after discovering property attached to intriguing 11-year contract: 'Should I take my opportunity?'

"Most people will tell you to run."

Adding solar panels to your home is a smart move to lower your utility bills and make your home more self-sufficient when paired with battery storage.

However, many home buyers hesitate to take over an existing solar lease for fear of being locked into less-than-favorable terms.

One prospective buyer in Maryland went to Reddit for advice on a lease they were considering, and they received some unusual tips about their situation.

The scoop

"I am looking to purchase a home with 11 years left on the solar lease from SolarCity/Tesla, and the option to do two more five-year leases," said the original poster.





"The cost / kWh is 14.5 cents vs the grid's 17.5 cents (capped at 2.9% increase y/y). The roof is approximately 450 sq ft. I have the option to buy out the solar panels at every 5 year anniversary."

The original poster wanted to know whether it would be worth buying the solar panels outright.

"The warranty for the roof expires this upcoming February; should I take my opportunity to remove them for free and run with the warranty to ensure the roof is plugged up?" they asked.

If you want solar panels of your own, TCD's Solar Explorer is the place to start.

Solar deals include $0-down subscription options, such as Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program.

It can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%, allowing you to take advantage of federal tax credits that have been discontinued for individual homeowners.

Some partners can save you up to $10,000 on the cost of solar panel installation. EnergySage offers information on buying solar panels, getting incentives, and comparing bids.

Other electric appliances paired with your solar panels can help you save even more money. Heat pumps and other energy-efficient HVAC equipment are the top choice because, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than half of the energy in American homes goes toward heating and cooling.

To earn up to $5,000 in home upgrade rewards, download the free Palmetto Home app and start taking simple actions in your everyday life.

What everyone's saying

Commenters gave the original poster some surprising advice.

"Some have reported opting to have panels removed, but [the provider] never [does] so, or a contractor removes them but leaves [them] in the yard for six months and the solar company never picks them up," said a commenter. "Either way, the lease ends, and they end up with a free system."

However, other users answered the original poster's question.

"Most people will tell you to run from anything leased, but this doesn't sound like a horrible deal," said one user.

