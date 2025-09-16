Government analysis reveals projected increases in home cooling costs — here's how to beat quickly rising utility prices

As millions of homeowners watch their electricity bills rise with the blazing temperatures, experts have a recommendation to keep costs low: create a personal power plant with solar energy.

Not only can solar energy help lower utility expenses, but it also helps reduce air pollution. Solar energy doesn't require the burning of dirty fuels, such as coal, gas, or oil, which means no planet-warming gases are released into the atmosphere.

Consumers can use EnergySage's free tools to get solar installation estimates and compare quotes, and it might be the perfect time to make the switch.

According to EnergySage, a CNBC analysis of federal data found that the average household's yearly electricity bill could cost $219 more in 2025 than it did just three years ago. The need for air conditioning units to deal with rising temperatures is one of the things driving these bill increases.

Human activities like burning dirty fuels have intensified extreme weather events, according to experts. The events, like heat domes, are also happening more frequently. Heat domes keep hot air trapped in the atmosphere, leading to a spike in electricity demand through HVAC usage.

Solar panels paired with battery storage played a vital role in keeping Europeans cool during a heat dome over the summer and helped avoid blackouts. Per EnergySage, the highest EU solar generation on record was reported in June.

A solar-battery installation helps customers keep their power during an outage by disconnecting from the grid and creating what EnergySage called a "mini power plant."

Stanford research found that approximately 60% of families could lower electricity costs by 15% with solar-battery systems.

Those considering investing in solar should do so sooner rather than later. Tax credits for solar panels and home appliance upgrades are expiring by the end of 2025. Homeowners need to complete their solar installations by December to claim the 30% tax credit.

EnergySage can help customers save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. It has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and available incentives on a state level.

Homeowners looking to lower utility costs even more can pair solar panels with other electric appliances. EnergySage allows customers to compare heat pump quotes for free to help them find the right installer.

This tech not only heats a home more efficiently, but it also cools it using less energy than standard HVAC systems. Mitsubishi is also a helpful resource for finding affordable heat pumps.

