Homeowner confesses to 'messing up' homebuying process after receiving new energy bills: 'I was so shocked'

"[I] was basically asking if they mistakenly gave me the neighborhoods usage."

A Reddit user confessed they fell victim to a common mistake during the homebuying process that cost them serious cash. However, a spring upgrade helped set things right.

The scoop

"I admit to messing up on this part of the home buying process," the poster wrote, sharing a chart of their monthly energy usage. When they purchased the house, they said they asked the previous owners how much they paid in dollars rather than how many kilowatt-hours they used.

With energy prices expected to rise at least through this year and likely beyond, that proved to be a costly mistake. Relying on electric resistance radiators, the house consumed 2,504 kWh to 4,297 kWh of electricity per month from December 2024 through last March.

"I was so shocked," they explained. They said they called the grid and "was basically asking if they mistakenly gave me the neighborhoods usage."





Photo Credit: Reddit



In April, the homeowner installed heat pumps after increasing their attic insulation from 5 inches to 15. Their kWh usage dropped dramatically.

How it's helping

As long as your house remains at a comfortable temperature, you might not think about your HVAC — at least until the bill is due.

When it comes to how much you pay for energy, the type of HVAC you have does make a difference. Heat pumps operate much more efficiently than gas boilers and electric resistance systems, meaning you could be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table without one.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Today, you have a wealth of HVAC options.

However, getting started on your energy-saving journey may feel overwhelming.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Preferred partner Palmetto has HVAC leasing plans that start as low as $99 per month and could also save you money over the lifetime of your system with 12 years of free maintenance.

Yet as crucial as the heat pump was to the original poster getting their energy usage back on track, the "wow" effect would likely have been somewhat diminished without their savvy decision to level up on insulation.

Similarly, pairing solar with electric appliances could further lower energy costs.

What everyone's saying

Other Redditors were filled with praise and advice.

"I have a similar situation to you, moved into a poorly insulated house with electric baseboard heating, switched to heat pumps earlier," one shared. "Way cheaper than last year."

"Time to go solar," another said.

"That insulation made huge difference," a third Reddit user enthused.

