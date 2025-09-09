Homeowner searches for financial advice after learning about 'no-brainer' home improvement investment strategy: 'Is it overhyped?'

Going solar is not just about reducing planet-warming pollution. Harvesting energy from the sun also helps homeowners save money.

This energy hack can help you significantly lower your monthly electric bill.

EnergySage, an independent clean energy adviser, is a free service homeowners can use to compile and compare solar installation quotes.

This is especially important as the end of the year approaches. Federal solar tax incentives will expire Dec. 31, and EnergySage can help you save thousands of dollars.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

A Redditor was curious whether solar panels were really as good as many people say they are, so they took to r/MiddleClassFinance with questions.

"Is Solar Energy Still Worth Investing In or Is It Overhyped?" they asked. "With the rise of solar panel installations, government incentives, and growing concern about climate change, solar energy seems like the obvious smart investment. But is it really?"

They cited upfront costs, long payback periods, and intermittent sunlight as "impractical." On the other hand, they noted energy independence and long-term savings "make it a no-brainer."

They ended by wondering if it was worth it for the average homeowner.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I'm in California and electric rates are insane and still going up. $0.61 per kWh at peak," one commenter said. "This is double the cost compared to when I put panels up. Mine will definitely pay off. If power was $0.10 per kWh it probably isn't worth it. In essence you are pre-paying for megawatts of power at a fixed price."

Someone else added, "The panels make you future-proof," detailing how they were saving €6,300 ($7,369) per year after they invested €45,000 ($52,634) in a solar system plus insulation, new windows, and a heat pump.

The average person who uses EnergySage can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar installation. The company's mapping tool shows the cost of a home system by state in addition to available credits and rebates.

With solar panels, the ultimate home energy hack, your cost of energy can come down to or near $0. EnergySage will also connect you with vetted local installers.

Making other energy-centric home upgrades can help you save even more money on bills. A heat pump, for example, nets the average American household $370 every year, while those with inefficient electric resistance, fuel oil, or propane systems can expect to pocket about $1,000. Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.