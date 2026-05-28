Homeowner's solar setup kept the power on when the 'whole street lost power': 'It is a good feeling'

One commenter chimed in to flag why the system should have told them about the outage.

When a storm recently knocked out the power for an entire street, inside one house, dinner continued, the kids kept watching TV, and the lights stayed on.

The reason, they said, was simple: a home solar-and-battery setup that kept everything running for roughly four hours while neighbors waited for the power to come back.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner described a neighborhood outage that hit after a storm moved through in the early evening: "Whole street lost power for 4 hours last night." They learned the other houses on the street had lost electricity only after a neighbor texted to ask whether their house still had power. It did.

Neighbors were without electricity while the family inside the solar-powered home carried on with the evening. The homeowner wrote that their routine kept moving and the household "didn't skip a beat."

The setup ended up helping more than one family. The neighbor who first texted eventually came over with her children, and, according to the post, the two households spent a few hours together at the still-powered home until service returned.

Pairing solar with a battery can provide power during outages. While many people think of solar mainly as a way to lower utility bills, backup power can also keep a home running when storms or grid disruptions hit.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Instead of scrambling for flashlights, worrying about food in the fridge, or trying to keep children comfortable in a dark house, the family was able to go about a normal evening. They were even able to offer neighbors a safe, lit place to gather.

A battery-backed solar system can help keep essentials running, such as lights, internet, refrigeration, and devices, depending on the system's size and design.

If you're thinking about adding solar to your home, EnergySage's free services can save you up to $10,000 by providing competitive quotes from vetted local installers. If the high upfront cost of panels isn't in the cards for you right now, you might want to check out Palmetto's solar leasing plan, which can help you get panels for $0 down.

The homeowner summed up the emotional side of that reliability, too, saying it was "one of the more satisfying evenings" they'd had in a while — not just because the lights stayed on, but because they were able to share that comfort with others.

One commenter chimed in to agree while also flagging that it's not exactly great that the original poster didn't even know about the outage until a neighbor spoke up, citing an issue they had with their own Powerwall backup system years ago: "It is a good feeling but you should be getting a alert when grid power is lost so if necessary you can take appropriate action. Years ago before Tesla had alerting for its Powerwalls I lost power late at night and then after midnight my car charger came on and proceeded to drain the rest of power out of the Powerwalls. I woke up to no power in the house at 1am. Luckily power did come back on around 2am but it did show me the importance of proper alerting for power outages."

Solar panels alone are not always enough for outage protection. A battery is typically what allows a home to keep using stored electricity when the grid goes down, rather than shutting off with the rest of the neighborhood.

As the homeowner put it: "Solar + battery people, you know. The rest of you, I'm sorry, it's worth it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.