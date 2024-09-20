Expert gardener shares DIY method for testing your garden's soil structure: 'This is worth doing a few times'

Having trouble growing your favorite veggie? It could be your soil's fault, not yours.

That's because no two piles of dirt are the same — certain vegetables will thrive in one type of soil, while others will wither.

So, how can you tell what's what? Instagrammer Patrick (@thefrenchiegardener) has an easy trick to figure it out. All you need is a clear jar, some water, a ruler, and a few cups of your garden floor.

The scoop

To analyze what's in your ground, fill up your jar with soil and remove any large rocks or sticks. Next, fill it with water, close it up, and give it a good shake. After that, let it sit for one night.

In the morning, the soil's layers will be neatly organized for you to see. Thanks to the water and the shake, they'll be rearranged by particle size from bottom to top, starting with sand on the bottom, silt in the middle, and clay on top.

You can then use a simple calculation to pinpoint the soil type. Divide the height of one layer by the jar's total height, and multiply by 100. Do the same for each layer, and you'll have found the percentages for how much of each one is in your soil.

There's one last step. Take that breakdown and look up "soil jar test pyramid diagram" to find the name of your soil type, such as silty clay or sandy loam. With that information, you can now plant exactly what your soil wants to grow.

How it's working

It's easy to get discouraged when growing a vegetable garden from scratch. If something doesn't work out, it can feel like a waste of time, not to mention any money you've sunk into the project.

That's why cutting right to the chase with this one trick is so useful. You can toss out the guesswork and start your garden off on the right foot.

"This test allowed us to understand that we have here a loamy, sandy soil," Patrick said.

"A great soil for tomatoes, eggplants, cabbage, and lettuce," his co-star, Johann (@permacultureaujardin), added.

Growing your own food has been shown to improve both mental and physical health, as it helps people get outside; move around; and eat healthier, tastier, and cheaper produce. Plus, it can minimize your household's pollution and food waste.

What people are saying

The technique, posted to an audience of over 1.1 million viewers, received plenty of positive feedback.

"I'm impressed by this…. Simple knowledge and yet important," one user commented.

"Thanks!! Excellent method I did not know before," another wrote.

"This is worth doing a few times around your growing space to check if the soil structure is consistent or varies a lot over the plot," a third advised.

Patrick replied: "Yes you're so right! Thanks for sharing this!"

