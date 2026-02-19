Photo captures instant karma moment for 'careless' driver: 'I hope it's an expensive ticket'

"Landed on the car in front of me."

As winter storms still brew, a photo by one Reddit user captured an ultimate instant-karma moment involving a snow-covered car pulled over by police on a snowy road.

The image, posted to the r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, shows a Honda Civic stopped on a heavily snowed-in road, with large piles of snow still covering the hood, roof, and rear of the vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Made me so happy to see," the caption read.

Commenters pointed out that failing to clear snow from a vehicle can severely reduce visibility and pose hazards to you and other drivers. When driving at speed, chunks of snow or ice can break loose and cover your windshield or land on other cars.

Several users noted that in parts of Canada and the northern U.S., driving with snow buildup can qualify as an unsecured or unsafe load, requiring a fine of up to 500 Canadian dollars in one user's province.

In Massachusetts, for example, police can enforce snow-clearing on the side of the road, along with a $40 fine for obstructed windows and $200 for an unsecured load, as one user pointed out.

With severe winter storms hitting new places, it's a reminder that even with safer standards for modern cars, their reduced visibility, larger bodies, and higher speeds all complicate the nature of crashes, making them more dangerous for pedestrians, even in sunny conditions.

It's more important than ever to fully clear cars of snow before driving; using lower speeds, accelerating and braking slowly, and giving extra space on roads is crucial to stay safe in frosty conditions.

Users in the comments were (mostly) happy to see the dangerous driver receive an instant consequence for their behavior (or lack of it).

"I hope it's an expensive ticket," one user wrote.

Others shared their own experiences that same day, with one commenter saying: "Just four hours ago I was driving through Massachusetts and got passed by someone on the interstate with snow like in the picture on their roof. 30 seconds later it got blown off and landed on the car in front of me."

