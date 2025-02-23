  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after applying coupon to high-end coffee maker found at thrift store: 'Score'

"OMG!!!"

by Sara Traynor
Smeg coffee maker "OMG!!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit strikes again.

In a brief post that spoke for itself, the original poster shared a picture of a sleek, snazzy Smeg coffee maker they got at their local Goodwill for just $20. Goodwill originally priced it at $24.49, but a 20% off coupon came in handy.

Smeg coffee maker
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Score! I hear they're pretty decent coffee makers," one commenter said

"Decent" is an understatement. Smeg coffee makers like the one in the post go for about $230. That's pricey for a coffee maker, the average cost of which is around $130, according to Coolest Gadgets. Clearly, Smeg's coffee machines are on the high end.

Good thing the OP didn't have to overspend. Now, they've got a quality coffee maker for a fraction of the price.

You might think that clothes are the only thing you can get cheap at secondhand stores, but you'd be wrong. Stuff like this happens in thrift stores all the time (though a 20% off coupon always helps). 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One savvy shopper found a vintage KitchenAid stand mixer for $40, which costs upward of $100 resold on eBay if the seller's feeling generous. Another found a Wolf Gourmet toaster for just $7.99. The original price? $479.95. 

Thrifting your appliances is a great alternative to buying them new. Not only will you get a functional household appliance for a fraction of the price, but you'll also be helping the planet. 

According to Consumer Reports, Americans prefer replacing their small appliances over repairing them, often throwing them out when fixing old or broken ones is too much of a hassle. Chemicals from the appliance's paint and plastic pollute the planet with harmful waste.

Buying an old appliance secondhand is one way to prevent that from happening. If you're replacing an appliance, give repairing it a try before tossing it.

"OMG!!!" one commenter gushed. "Congratulations!"

Want to learn more about thrifting? Check out this starter guide

