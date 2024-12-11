Your outdated water heater could be costing you thousands — this innovative solution can slash your sky-high energy bills

"The best thing for your wallet and the best thing for the planet."

Most people might not think about the energy wasted when water is heated unnecessarily — but they might care about how much it costs. One company is using technology to ensure your water is hot only when needed, helping reduce how much you pay in utility bills.

The scoop

The world's first "intelligent" water heater helps customers pay as little as possible for hot water and provides an alternative to natural gas-powered water heaters.

A family can spend up to $1,000 annually on water heating. This amount can be reduced thanks to the technological advances in this new heat pump water heater.

The upfront cost of making the swap to a heat pump water heater can also be reduced thanks to money back from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. This policy rewards homeowners who make sustainable swaps, such as using electric appliances over products that rely on dirty energy.

How it's working

The tech company behind this revolutionary product, Cala, created a water heater with the ability to learn a household's habits when it comes to using hot water. With this information, it can "think ahead" to heat water at the times of day when it is cheapest.

For example, the heat pump water heater uses predictive technology to determine when your region's energy is cheapest and cleanest, and it heats the water then. The Cala heat pump water heater can also be used alongside domestic solar panels.

Innovative technology to make homes more energy efficient is important for the global shift toward clean energy. What's more, these technologies save you money. Readers interested in learning about the various tax credits and rebates available through the IRA can calculate their savings through companies such as Rewiring America and EnergySage.

It is important to note that the benefits of the IRA may not be around for much longer due to expected changes during the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The sooner you make sustainable changes, the more likely you will be to receive money back.









What people are saying

"No homeowner I've ever talked to cares about when [their water is] heated. You just care that the hot water is there, right?" Cala CEO Michael Rigney told The Cool Down. "When it comes time to replace your water heater, the best thing for your wallet and the best thing for the planet is just to buy a heat pump water heater."

