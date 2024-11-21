Homeowner shares breakdown of incredible utility bill savings after years with high-tech water heater: 'It has been a flawless machine'

Tax credits worth up to 30%, maxing out at $2,000, are still available to help cover the cost of the appliance.

TikToker JohnSavesEnergy has a message for anyone with an aging electric or gas water heater. It's one that should make them rethink buying the same type of appliance in the future.

"Heat pump water heaters, they are amazing," the homeowner said in a short video clip that succinctly details his experience after nearly four years of using a Rheem model.

John sounds like an energy-savvy homeowner. He also mentions solar panels at his abode that provide power that "falls from the sky for us," as he puts it. Adding appliances that best use the free energy from the sun is a smart investment.

But heat pump water heaters can be a big upgrade, even for folks without solar setups. That's because heating water sucks up about 20% of a household's energy. Heat pump versions are two to three times more efficient than the traditional models, providing up to $550 a year or more in savings.









Heat pumps work by using electricity to pull warm air from the ambient atmosphere, sending it to a storage tank, where it heats water. Cool air leaves as warmer air enters, according to the U.S. Energy Department. The hot air is absorbed by a refrigerant and sent through a compressor, which increases the temperature, Georgia Power adds.

In his clip, John shows a spreadsheet breaking down his would-be monthly costs — between $4 and $6, even during a billing cycle that was heavy on baths. He points out that his expenses are, in fact, zero, thanks to his solar panels.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Forbes reported that gas and electric water heaters use between $30 and $42 worth of energy a month, on average. They cost between $500 and $800, depending on what kind you buy.

Heat pump versions are more expensive. John said he paid $1,200 for his unit several years ago. But tax credits worth up to 30%, maxing out at $2,000, are still available to help cover the cost, as detailed by Energy Star. Free services like Rewiring America can help you navigate a path to the most savings.

The TikToker also provided some maintenance details, highlighting an easy-to-clean filter that needs "every-so-often" attention. So far, a sensor that detects leaks inside the unit went bad. That's the only hiccup he mentioned.

🗣️ Do you think all new homes should use heat pump technology?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The unit has elements inside to heat water quickly if his house has a run on hot water. John said the backup feature is only needed in rare cases when multiple appliances are running while someone is showering.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

"But it's running mostly in heat pump mode almost exclusively," he said.

Aside from savings, reducing heat-trapping air pollution is another big win for the tech, especially when coupled with solar panels. The planet-warming fumes are linked by NASA to a greater risk of severe weather, including floods and extreme heat.

Now, after nearly a half-decade of use, John has a confident endorsement for heat pump water heaters, adding that they won't leave you with lukewarm water.

"It has been a flawless machine," he says in the clip.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.