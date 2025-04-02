This startup could save you thousands with its first-of-its-kind water heater: 'Take care of problems'

Homeowners who have made the switch are seeing dramatic drops in their energy bills.

If you're like most homeowners, you probably don't think much about your water heater — until the bill comes.

Heating water is one of the biggest energy expenses in your home, quietly eating up around 20% of your total energy costs every month. On average, families spend anywhere from $800 to $1,000 a year heating their water, depending on their location and the energy source they use.

But here's the good news: A new kind of water heater is flipping the script — one that slashes energy use, lowers bills, and even qualifies for major government incentives.

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters are changing the way we heat water, and if you make the switch now, you could save thousands. Unlike traditional water heaters that constantly burn gas or run electric coils, heat pump water heaters pull heat from the surrounding air and transfer it to your water. This process requires much less energy and also allows them to work efficiently even in colder climates.

Most models also come with smart scheduling, temperature controls, and real-time energy monitoring to help you maximize savings. Less energy usage means less harmful pollution tied to traditional water heaters that use dirty energy sources like gas or propane.

How it's helping

Switching to a heat pump water heater could mean serious savings on your energy bill. For example, a family of four in the Northeast could save over $6,000 in the lifetime of the system (around 10-15 years) compared to a propane heater. Even compared to natural gas or electric heaters, the savings can be hefty: $2,132 and $5,138, respectively.

With the Inflation Reduction Act's rebates, switching becomes even more affordable. Homeowners can qualify for up to $1,750 in rebates, plus a 30% tax credit that applies to both the cost of the unit and installation. But these incentives won't last forever. With political uncertainty around clean energy funding, it's smart to take advantage of the savings while they're available.

For homeowners looking for even bigger benefits, Cala's "intelligent" heat pump water heaters take efficiency to the next level. Unlike standard models, Cala's system learns your household's habits to save you money and energy. Instead of just heating water whenever, it uses predictive technology to know the cheapest and cleanest times to heat your water. Plus, it can integrate with your solar panels, further reducing costs and cutting back on harmful pollution.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners who have made the switch are seeing dramatic drops in their energy bills, with some cutting water heating costs by more than half. Cala's customers also appreciate the customizable settings that let them schedule hot water based on their routines — eliminating the frustration of running out at the worst moments.

According to its CEO Michael Rigney, Cala is "like the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding." When something goes wrong, they "take care of problems without bothering anybody."

As more people look for ways to reduce energy costs, heat pump water heaters are quickly becoming the go-to solution. And with Cala's next-gen smart technology, homeowners can take control of their energy use like never before.

