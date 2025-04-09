This super-smart home tech could save you over $5,000 — and the government will pay you to install one

"Having cheap, sustainable hot water whenever you need it is a cozy concept."

Heat pumps can be a fantastic way to lower your utility bills and make your home's HVAC system more sustainable. But did you know that heating and cooling your home aren't the only things heat pumps can do?

Smart heat pump water heaters can transform the way your home gets hot water, reducing both your energy consumption and your emissions. Not only that, but they can save you more than $5,000 across the unit's lifetime. Add that to the Inflation Reduction Act rebates these systems can qualify for and smart heat pump water heaters become a can't-miss sustainable upgrade.

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters work by taking heat from the air and using it to heat your home's water with incredible efficiency. They do this using electricity, meaning they don't require fossil fuels and don't create direct emissions.

Smart heat pump water heaters take this technology to another level. These units optimize your water heater based on your preferences and water usage. Using this information, the unit can preheat your water when energy costs are at their lowest.

These water heaters can also be set to preheat your water during low-emission periods on the grid. The result is an even further reduced environmental impact along with a far lower impact on your wallet.

How it's helping

The price of pretty much everything is soaring. Being a comfortable homeowner right now is almost something only possible for the upper class. However, sustainable upgrades can potentially change that narrative by drastically reducing your energy bills.

Clean energy startup Cala offers a smart heat pump water heater estimated to save thousands over the unit's lifetime. Compared to a new gas water heater, lifetime savings are estimated at around $2,100. Compared to an electric resistance water heater, they're estimated at a whopping $5,100.

On top of those savings, you'll also be reducing your environmental impact while ensuring greater comfort in your home. Having cheap, sustainable hot water whenever you need it is a cozy concept.

The Inflation Reduction Act rebates can save you thousands on your water heater installation, too. However, note that the current administration has stated its intent to repeal this money-saving legislation. If you're interested in any sustainable upgrades, don't hesitate.

