Gardener shares simple method for reusing old food containers: 'Works great'

While they may look innocent and harmless, slugs can do serious damage to your lawn and garden. Slugs munch on leaves, stems, and fruit. Sure, they help break down organic matter, but their appetite can seriously harm your plants.

To our benefit, TikToker Jolene (@oursanctuarygarden) shared a simple yet effective slug trap you can easily replicate.

The scoop

Jolene explains that you can make a mixture of one cup of water, two teaspoons of sugar, and half a teaspoon of yeast and place it into an old yogurt container with small holes cut out in the bottom.

As the video shares, slugs are attracted to the yeast, and if you place this in your garden, they will climb into the container and drown. Keep the lid on the container to ensure the mixture stays potent and doesn't get diluted by rainwater and debris.

How it's helping

The damage that slugs can do can be extremely costly and may require time to find a resolution. By reusing a common household item instead of tossing it, you are not only saving money and resources, but you are also cutting down on waste. By doing this, you are helping to reduce landfill overflow and keeping plastic pollution out of our oceans.

While there are many considerations to be aware of when gardening, like slug damage, it also offers a wide range of benefits. It can cut down on your grocery bills and also help you enjoy fresher and better-tasting fruits and vegetables right from your own backyard.

Gardening is known to boost mental well-being and can produce a sense of self-sufficiency. Not only is gardening good for your health, but it can also help reduce your carbon output, which makes this a win for both you and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn this trick.

One said, "Works great," and another shared, "I am so gonna do this. They (have) been getting my strawberries."

Needless to say, this is a simple and effective solution that many gardeners have been waiting for.

