Grower battling 1,000 Spanish slugs a day hears ducks, beer traps, and pellets may help

"Slugs will always go for things that are decaying before eating new growth."

A gardener overwhelmed by invasive slugs turned to Reddit after saying their plot had become a daily battleground, with nearly 1,000 pests being collected every day — and commenters say beer is the solution.

What happened?

Seeking advice from fellow homesteaders, a grower posted on r/homestead that Spanish slugs had taken over the garden, pleading for help.

The original poster wrote: "Good day, everyone. We've had a real problem with these slugs on our plot; apparently, they were brought over from Spain. We collect nearly 1 000 of them every day. Do you have any tips on how to deal with them more effectively? Chemical treatments, for example, or beer traps. How do you deal with them?"

The discussion brought together both practical ideas and dark humor, with users repeatedly mentioning beer traps, iron phosphate pellets, and animal helpers such as ducks. One commenter suggested: "Put a piece of wet old wood next to your garden and keep it wet, or a tub of beer. Slugs will always go for things that are decaying before eating new growth."

Another offered a simpler version: "Put a cup level with the soil and fill with beer. They will be attracted and fall in a(nd) die in beer."

Why does it matter?

A slug infestation can wipe out tender greens, seedlings, and other edible crops in short order. Growing food at home can help families save money on produce, enjoy fresher and better-tasting food, and build habits that support both mental and physical health.

But when pests get out of control, gardening can start to feel discouraging, especially for people trying to rely more on their own harvests. Invasive species can be especially frustrating because they often spread quickly and may lack sufficient natural predators in the area to keep their populations in check.

What can I do?

If slugs are tearing through a garden, the Reddit discussion pointed to a few strategies people can try.

Two recurring suggestions were beer traps and iron-phosphate pellets, with the pellets described as a targeted option that many gardeners see as a lower-toxicity alternative to older slug baits.

Several commenters also suggested biological controls. One wrote: "I know chickens won't pick them off because they taste gross to them. Ducks do eat them, tho." Some users also mentioned making the garden more welcoming to natural predators and setting out decaying material to pull slugs away from fresh plants.

For gardeners hoping to reduce pesticide use, consider hacks to control pests without chemicals.

A combination of traps, barriers, hand-picking, and habitat management can often reduce damage without forcing gardeners to give up on the plot.

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