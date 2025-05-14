  • Home Home

Gardener shares photo after stumbling upon exciting visitor hiding in lawn: 'I've never been lucky enough to see one'

"Finding this little dude made my day."

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: Reddit

One gardener in the United Kingdom stumbled upon an exciting visitor hiding in their lawn. 

"Finding this little dude made my day," the poster wrote on the subreddit r/gardening. "Love slow worms. He was so chilled. Kids handled him for a while, took a few pics and let him be. Beautiful creature."

Slow worms aren't snakes, though at first glance they may look like it. They're actually legless lizards, distinguishable by their ability to blink (snakes can't) and their smooth, shiny scales. 

Native to the U.K. and parts of Europe, slow worms play an important role in the garden ecosystem. They feed on slugs, snails, and other pests, making them natural allies for gardeners looking to reduce the need for harmful chemical pest control.

It turns out that seeing a slow worm at all is a pretty good sign for your yard. These lizards thrive in cool, moist habitats with plenty of cover, such as tall grasses or compost heaps. This means their presence is a subtle approval of a healthy, biodiverse outdoor space.

That kind of habitat is often the result of thoughtful lawn choices. Swapping even part of a traditional turf lawn for native plants or non-invasive species like clover or buffalo grass can cut down on maintenance and water bills for homeowners. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

A natural lawn also supports the entire local ecosystem by creating shelter for helpful species like slow worms and pollinators. Plus, native lawns are a low-effort way to support biodiversity right outside your door. 

As for the slow worm, its moment in the sun captured plenty of fans. 

"I've never been lucky enough to see one, very cool," one user wrote.

"Legless lizard. Too cool," another commented.

"I've only ever seen one of these and he was so cute!" a third added.

