Travel influencer shows off adventure-seeking family's stunning school bus conversion: 'Childhood dream'

A tiny living and travel influencer has gained attention after walking viewers through an old school bus that was transformed into a stunning tiny home on wheels.

In a clip, TikToker Joe (@joeremote) took viewers through Belle and Bryan's (@thecragginwagon) fully converted "skoolie," which is being used as a cozy off-grid home.

The vibe is wood-paneled cabin meets efficient design, with just enough charm to make you want to drop everything and hit the road.

@joeremote Adventure Sxhool Bus Tiny Home Tour!!! more from this awesome adventure family! - @thecragginwaggon. Having met in the military on the east coast of the USA they have travelled far and wide through Colorado, Wyoming, The PNW and many more to come! What a wonderful environment for young kids to grow up in experiencing everything the world has to offer for the moment! Thanks again guys! ♬ original sound - Joeremote

The video shows a compact but surprisingly functional space: a full bed, a kitchen, and lots of storage solutions. A skylight, fairy lights, and large windows make the place feel inviting and open instead of cramped.

Commenters praised the setup, and Joe wrote: "What a wonderful environment for young kids to grow up in experiencing everything the world has to offer for the moment!"

Aside from its aesthetic appeal, the skoolie setup also leans sustainable. It's becoming a popular choice for those seeking to live in a tiny home, and it even has a growing Reddit community.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Small-space homes like this one use a fraction of the electricity and materials needed to build and power a conventional house — a smart move when energy prices are high and housing options are limited.

According to TED, this type of living can reduce utility bills and pollution while offering more freedom and flexibility to those willing to try something different.

The skoolie also uses solar panels for power, a move that not only enables off-grid travel but helps conserve energy.

Installing solar panels is one of the most effective ways to reduce energy costs — sometimes even bringing them close to zero — while minimizing heat-trapping pollution. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted installers and save customers up to $10,000 on solar panel systems. Plus, solar panels make running electric appliances, like heat pumps, even cheaper. Check out Mitsubishi's line of heat pumps if you're looking for an HVAC upgrade.

Of course, off-grid living isn't for everyone. However, Joe shows there's more than one way to build a dream home, especially when it includes less waste, less clutter, and a lot more freedom.

In the comments, one called the bus a "childhood dream," while another said it was "so freaking cool."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.