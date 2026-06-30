Florida's summer power bill fix could be as simple as nudging the thermostat up 1 degree

"If people have a programmable or smart thermostat, absolutely take advantage of those tools."

Keeping the air conditioning going through a Florida summer can make cutting energy use feel unrealistic. Still, a small change may help lower monthly costs without requiring a big trade-off in comfort, WFLX reported.

What's happening?

According to WFLX, utility provider Florida Power and Light spokesperson Francine Freitas said customers may save about 3% to 5% per month by raising the thermostat 1 degree within the 75-to-78-degree range.

Freitas also said that older homes and older AC systems can push bills higher because they have to work harder to reach lower temperature settings.

Resident Michael Diaczun shared with WFLX, "When no one is home, during work, I set it to 81 degrees just to be conservative. Then, when I come home, it automatically sets back to 77 degrees."

Freitas agreed with Diaczun's method.

"If people have a programmable or smart thermostat, absolutely take advantage of those tools, so that way your AC is starting to cool your home 2 degrees at a time and not be overworked and able to follow a bell curve throughout the day," Freitas told WFLX.

How much a household spends on cooling often depends on the home itself. Making sure your home has good weatherization can decrease the electricity required to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

Turning the thermostat up while the house is empty is one of the easiest steps to take. WFLX reported that Freitas said setting it as high as 80 degrees during the day is generally a good idea when no one will be home for several hours.

There are other simple ways to cut cooling-related costs too.

WFLX reported Freitas said windows may account for as much as 30% of unwanted heat entering a home, so checking for drafts is important. Ceiling fans can help people feel cooler, though they do not actually cool empty rooms. Washing clothes in cold water can also save up to $160 a year, the outlet noted.

"I know some folks are sensitive to temperature settings, and I understand that, but it's always about finding a balance between energy efficiency and comfort," Freitas told WFLX.

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