Shopper stunned after peeking inside box discovered at local Goodwill: 'Legit impressive'

In 2025, many folks are hoping to buy less and waste less, and thrifting is one way to accomplish that goal. As an added bonus, you might just find some hidden gems.

One Redditor did just that at their local Goodwill, and they showed off the lovely set of utensils they found priced at less than $5.

They wrote, "I wasn't born with a silver spoon, but I'm glad I found some in my adulthood for cheap. They are in a box from the International Silver Co."

Viewers can see the silver spoons, seemingly still sealed in their own little plastic baggies, with intricate patterns adorning the handles. Similar spoons can be purchased on eBay for $100.









Thrifting is an incredible way to save money while making an eco-friendly choice. Extending the life of items prevents them from making their way to the landfill. These waste repositories are a large contributor to climate-warming pollution. They are a major source of methane gas, which is much more potent than carbon when it comes to trapping heat. According to the EPA, "Municipal solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, accounting for approximately 14.4 percent of these emissions in 2022."

Keeping items out of landfills and giving them new life is an affordable way to make a difference and protect our planet.

Redditors were impressed with this find and charmed by the silver spoons.

One person shared their experience and how they upcycle old spoons. "My local GW has bins full of loose silverware. It's 10 cents apiece. I go through it every week and look for (non-plated) silver. Then I melt it down into sterling ingots to be used to make jewelry."

"Amazing! A little jealous," wrote someone else.

Another commenter asked, "Legit impressive. Are there any tips on picking out sterling silver vs. stainless steel by sight?" To which another Redditor responded with some advice on how to identify the types, including paying attention to the sound and color of the silver.

