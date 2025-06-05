Video shows brilliant household hack using item that usually winds up in trash: 'Stop throwing them away'

One TikToker is saving soles — and wallets — with a clever shoe hack that keeps your kicks fresh while keeping trash out of landfills and oceans.

The clip, shared by TikTok user EBLIG Collection (@ebligcollection), demonstrates a simple but effective trick to help extend the life of your shoes, all with an item most of us are throwing away: silica packets.

The scoop

All you'll need is a small silica packet that you often find with a new pair of shoes, snack bags, or other packaging.

While many simply toss these out without a second thought, they're actually moisture-absorbing powerhouses that can keep your shoes from smelling funky or wearing down too soon.

"Stop throwing them away my queens," the creator added in the comments. She shows how these tiny packets can eliminate odor, absorb sweat, and prevent bacteria and mildew, all of which can extend the life of your favorite pair.

Silica gel packets are drying agents that pull moisture from the air. When tucked into shoes, gym bags, or even your toolbox, they help reduce mold, rust, and musty smells. You can even pop one in your phone bag after a water spill as a DIY emergency fix.

How it's helping

This hack doesn't just keep your shoes smelling fresh; it helps you save money by reducing how often you need to deep clean or replace them. Professional cleaning services or frequent replacements can be costly and time-consuming, but reusing silica packets gives your shoes a second (or third) life with almost no effort.

And by keeping these packets out of the trash, you're also helping reduce waste. Silica gel is a synthetic material that takes significant energy and chemicals to produce, and when thrown out, it contributes to landfill overcrowding and wastewater pollution in our oceans.

Reusing them at home fits into the "5 Rs" of waste management: refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle. It's a small change that supports a cleaner, safer future for all of us.

Looking to responsibly retire a pair anyway? Check out organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, or GotSneakers for eco-friendly ways to clear your closet and earn money or rewards.

What everyone's saying

Reactions in the comments were full of gratitude for the money- and shoe-saving hack.

"Woww, never knew this," one user wrote.

"Thanks for sharing mama," another added.

"Now I will stop throwing it away," a third chimed in.

