Expert shares brilliant advice for saving your phone from water damage using commonly thrown away item: 'Never would've guessed'

We've all been there: the awful moment when your phone slips into the sink or the toilet. And while the go-to fix has always been to toss it in a bag of rice, a tech expert on TikTok is giving a pretty innovative take: skip the rice and use something even better (and way less messy).

Turns out, those little "do not eat" packets you find in shoeboxes and snack bags might actually save your soaked phone (and save you from spending a fortune on repairs).

The scoop

In a TikTok video that's getting a lot of love, Wirecutter (@wirecutter) (yep, the trusted product review site from The New York Times) shared a super simple hack for rescuing wet phones.

Dropped your phone in the pool? Putting it in a bag of rice could end up causing even more damage. Luckily, there's a better way to dry out wet tech, using something else you might already have at home.

"Dropped your phone in the pool? Putting in a bag of rice could end up causing even more damage," the caption reads. But, what is the alternative then?

Well, all you have to do is seal your wet phone in a bag or container with a handful of silica gel packets and leave it turned off and let it sit for a day or two. That's it.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit? You might avoid a costly trip to the repair shop.

A new phone can run you $800 or more, while a proper water repair often costs $100 to $300. With this trick, you're using something you already have at home and saving both money and stress.

Plus, reusing these little packets means you're not tossing them straight into the trash. You're keeping extra waste out of landfills and giving your phone a second life instead of sending it to the e-waste pile.

What everyone's saying

People online are loving this tip, and some are already ahead of the game.

One TikTok user shared, "I have these all over — like one in each box of shoes, etc!"

Another added, "What a fun tip! Never would've guessed."

This hack is a great reminder that some of the best hacks are super simple. And that goes for more than just phone-saving tips.

Groups like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers help people reuse clothes, packaging, and even shoes to earn some cash while also taking care of the planet.

So if you ever think that saving money and doing something for the planet takes a lot of effort, just know that it doesn't have to be like that.

And the next time you're about to toss one of those tiny packets, maybe hang onto it. Future you (and the planet) might thank you.

