Woman shares clever idea for reusing silica gel packets instead of throwing them away

You likely find silica gel packets in almost every package you open. Before you toss them, here are a few clever ways you can put them to work.

The scoop

A woman has offered some advice for reusing silica gel packets to keep your items fresh and free of moisture.

Posting on Instagram, Liz Fenwick (@lizfenwickdiy) explains that these little packets of beads are great for keeping moisture out of a backpack or sports shoes.

She explains that she's tried several deodorizers for her volleyball shoes, but the silica gel packets work just as well, and best of all, they are free. All you need to do is pop one packet in each shoe and remove it again before wearing.

She wraps up the video with one final piece of advice: "To keep reusing your silica packets, just put them out in the sun to dry."

How it's helping

Silica gel packets are added to all sorts of packaging to protect products from moisture and help keep them dry, so before you toss them out, you can put them to work to help keep your items fresh.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

Repurposing these packets is a brilliant way to give a second life to items you probably already have around the house. This removes the need to rush out to buy specialized, expensive products such as deodorizers and helps to solve common household problems for free.

Plus, by finding a new use for them, you're directly reducing waste and keeping non-biodegradable silica bead packets out of the landfill, which is a win for both your wallet and the environment.

Their use doesn't stop at absorbing odors. The packets have also been used to rescue cellphones from water damage and put behind books to keep them moisture-free and protected from mold.

And as Liz explained, the best part is you can use them over and over, which adds up to a lot of money saved over time.

What everyone's saying

The comment section was quick to praise the helpful advice.

"Thank you so much for sharing this idea. Looks like I'm not throwing those away now," wrote one happy commenter.

Another added, "Love this idea. Thanks for the tip."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.