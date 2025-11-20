Woman reveals genius reason she doesn't throw out silica gel packets: 'That's such a good idea'

"Omg I did not know this."

Avid book readers and collectors have a new reason to keep the silica packets that come with many products, thanks to a very brief but informative TikTok post from Brooke (@brookesbooks13_).

The scoop

The scoop is really simple yet brilliant in a "facepalm" kind of way: Instead of tossing those silica pouches, which come in a variety of packaged products, place them behind your books.

Depending on how long the books have been chilling up there on the shelf, there may already be some moisture damage or mold. But they're worth checking out before dropping a silica package behind them.

How it's helping

If you've ever dealt with mold or moisture damaging your favorite books, this is the perfect hack.

As one of the commenters aptly put it, "That's such a good idea."

Silica packets draw moisture from the air. Silica gel is a highly porous material, and the tiny pores attract water molecules. As the water tries to sink into the pores, the silica gel captures it.

According to AZO Materials, silica gel desiccants are capable of adsorbing roughly 35% of their weight in moisture. It falls well short of more premium desiccants, such as calcium chloride. However, it's more than enough to reduce the moisture behind a row of books.

It's also one of the more basic examples of upcycling, finding a use for something that would ordinarily end up in the garbage, along with the packaging. Even better, silica pouches can be heated, removing the moisture so they can be used again and again.

Once a month or so, preheat an oven to between 200 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit, spread the silica packets out on a baking sheet, and heat them for one to two hours. Rinse and repeat when necessary.

Then there's the upcycling aspect. Silica itself is inert and non-toxic to the environment, generally speaking (some silica packets contain cobalt chloride or methyl violet, which are harmful).

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the packaging, and it's important to reduce waste materials heading to landfills and polluting our oceans.

What everyone's saying

As the saying goes, "You learn something new every day." One commenter proved the adage true: "Omg I did not know this."

Another simply left several happy emoji faces in the comment section, which summed up the positivity regarding the hack.

