Thailand rescuer shares Sienna's journey from street-dog heartbreak to a forever home

"When Sienna first arrived, she was terrified and completely broken, inside and out."

Sienna's first days at a dog rescue in Thailand were marked by fear and illness: she kept to a corner and flinched away from people. Months later, she was exploring the Welsh countryside, enjoying trips to the beach, and adjusting to life with the family that adopted her.

What happened?

A before-and-after Instagram video from Happy Doggo (@wearehappydoggo) showed just how dramatic Sienna's recovery had been.

According to Parade Pets, Happy Doggo took in Sienna last November after neglect. She was reportedly used for breeding, and severe skin disease and mange had left her with almost no fur.

Her suffering was emotional as well as physical. In the video's caption, Happy Doggo wrote: "When Sienna first arrived, she was terrified and completely broken, inside and out."

With medical care from Happy Doggo's Niall Harbison and his team, plus time to build a sense of safety, Sienna slowly improved. She healed, grew back a thick golden-and-black coat, relearned trust, and was ultimately adopted by a forever family in Wales.

Why does it matter?

For many street dogs and exploited breeding animals, untreated infections, injuries, and long-term fear are part of daily life, and few get a second chance like Sienna.

Organizations that offer sterilization, food, and veterinary care can lessen that suffering while helping communities care for vulnerable animals in more humane ways. They can also help reduce the population of street dogs that require care by getting them adopted and spayed or neutered.

What's being done?

Since launching Happy Doggo in 2021, Harbison has expanded the work beyond single rescues into broader support for street dogs across Thailand, Parade Pets reported. That has included backing spay-neuter efforts, helping provide daily food for thousands of street dogs, opening a comprehensive medical clinic, and building a retirement village for older dogs.

That network makes it possible to keep treating and protecting animals that might otherwise stay sick, injured, or without a home.

"After lots of love and patience, she became a gorgeous, happy girl who is now exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Wales," Happy Doggo wrote. "Proof that love and a second chance can completely change a life — Happy forever after, sweet girl!"

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