Louisiana police raid suspected dog breeder and find 54 Australian shepherds, one dead puppy

Investigators also reported widespread animal waste in the house.

A suspected illegal dog-breeding case in Kenner, Louisiana, is drawing attention after police said they found dozens of Australian shepherds living in squalid conditions inside a home.

The discovery led to 54 dogs being removed for care, one dead puppy being recovered, and a local man facing 55 animal-cruelty charges.

What happened?

Kenner police officers and Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services went to a residence in the 3500 block of Arizona Avenue on June 22, 2026, as part of an investigation into a suspected breeding operation, according to Fox 8.

Authorities said the home contained 54 living Australian shepherds and one puppy that had died. They said many of the dogs showed signs of neglect, including matted fur and flea infestations, and that several litters of puppies were inside as well. Investigators also reported widespread animal waste in the house and said the outdoor kennel spaces were in poor condition.

Police said the resident, 50-year-old Kenner man Shawn Bell, had allegedly advertised puppies for sale on social media and through another website. JPAWS removed all 54 surviving dogs for evaluation and care. Bell was booked on 55 animal-cruelty counts, and police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Why does it matter?

Illegal or irresponsible breeding can leave dogs sick, stressed, and without clean shelter, veterinary care, or humane living conditions.

It can also put extra strain on animal shelters and rescue groups, which are often left to provide treatment, rehabilitation, and placement for large numbers of dogs at once.

Unkempt outdoor kennel spaces can also attract wildlife and pose a hazard to neighboring properties.

What are people saying?

Authorities have shared few public remarks beyond the allegations. Kenner police said the conditions at the home led to 55 cruelty counts, and JPAWS removed all of the surviving dogs from the property.

JPAWS is now evaluating and caring for all 54 dogs that were found alive.

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