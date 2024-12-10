Homeowner shares striking side-by-side photos after using different planting methods in front yard: 'This all looks really stunning'

Native plants are an effective and simple way to maintain a glorious lawn. One Redditor proved this by sharing a beautiful array of flowers, all with native plants. The gardener posted to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to display their two beds of flowers side by side, each using a different planting method.

"Half of my July - August bed. … Buzzing with pollinators," the gardener shared with the photos. "All nativars close to species colors."

They then shared the variants of planting in large drifts versus haphazard and mixed.

"My fall bed - mass planting of solidago fireworks looks great. But the haphazard snake roots, solidago & helianthus lay out bug me while I adore the blooms," they wrote.

While all the plants give a beautiful, healthy array of native gardening, the original poster said they believe drift planting works better.

One commenter applauded the OP: "These guys look amazing and makes you/pollinators happy. I was reading pollinators prefer large patches of the same plant so you're on to something [with] your layout."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to My Home Park, mass planting "is an easy method to create a beautiful and wildlife friendly garden that still looks like a well designed space."

This method is also recommended for native plants as it "mimics the way plants grow as groups, in the wild."

Native planting is said to be a "hot trend" among gardeners and homeowners. It's easy to see why, as native gardening can save money on water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Switching to native plants is also supportive of ecosystems that allow pollinators to thrive. As bees, butterflies, and moths decline in population, native plants are ways to boost their numbers. All the while, the plants can save the gardener time, as the upkeep is less extensive.

The subreddit is thankful that the gardener shared their secret.

"This all looks really stunning," one Redditor commented. "Very exuberant and inviting."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.