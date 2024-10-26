Passerby snaps amazing photo of garden in small Alaskan town: 'Seriously one of the most beautiful I've ever seen'

Anti-lawn Redditors went wild for a gorgeous sloped garden photographed by a passerby in Sitka, Alaska.

The photo was cross-posted to r/NoLawns after appearing in r/landscaping. "Thought you guys might appreciate this beautiful garden I saw in a small town in Alaska," the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a charming blue house at the top of a long, sloping yard, accessible by wooden stairs. Other homeowners might have filled the space around the stairs with a lawn, but this homeowner opted for an incredible variety of plants, flowers, and ferns, all growing in tiers surrounded by interesting rocks and driftwood. There's even a small water feature running along the bottom edge of the hill, just behind a heavy chain serving as a border. The result is a fascinating, magical landscape that continues all the way up to the vines climbing the side of the house.

Planting this way has several benefits over installing a lawn. The deeper-rooted plants help retain soil and prevent erosion, especially on the steep hill. The variety of plants not only looks incredible but also supports wildlife and encourages pollinators. Most plants need less water than grass, and many can survive on just local rainfall — meaning owners save money and local water supplies aren't strained by another water-guzzling lawn.

That's why many people, including the users on r/NoLawns, are moving away from traditional turf grass lawns. Instead, they rewild their yards with native plants, grow their own food, or opt for a more natural lawn with clover or buffalo grass.

Commenters loved this splendid example of a lawn alternative.

"Seriously one of the most beautiful I've ever seen," one user said. "I love the use of the rocks, chain, and wood!"

"Amazing what 24-hour sunlight does during Alaskan summers," another commenter remarked.

