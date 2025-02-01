  • Home Home

Professional cleaner shares little-known tip for keeping bathroom odors at bay: 'So satisfying and important'

"Please come to my house and clean."

by Drew Jones
"Please come to my house and clean."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Lingering odors in your bathroom are not only unpleasant, they can be a sign of underlying cleaning issues. 

Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup) is a professional cleaner with over 1 million followers on Instagram, and he shared some tips on how to clean up that stinky drain of yours.

The scoop

With a snake — a drain cleaner, not the reptile — a toothbrush, and his DIY cleaning solution, Brandon was able to take a gross, grout-filled drain and make it look brand-new. After taking off the drain cover, he first used the snake to grab any hair that was clogging the drain.

Then he sprayed the DIY solution, made of 1 part water to 1 part vinegar with a teaspoon of dish soap added. After spraying the drain down, Brandon grabbed a toothbrush to give the inside of the drain and the underside of the drain cover a scrub — the latter of which had quite a bit of grime. 

"Anything you leave behind will leave a stinky odor," Brandon says in the video.

He poured some hot water down the drain to give it one last cleanse before screwing the cover back on, and voilà — a sparkly clean shower drain!

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

How it's working

Cleaning bathroom drains is important, because it can prevent large clogs and eliminate odors, and preventing buildups can extend the lifespan of your plumbing system. 

This hack saves you money with the use of a DIY cleaning solution, and it's also beneficial to the environment. Drain cleaners are full of toxic chemicals that are not biodegradable and can end up in rivers and lakes, harming aquatic life and ecosystems.

Eco-friendly ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, or even lemon juice can be effective cleaners and are much cheaper than products with toxic chemicals.

How often do you check your AC ducts?

Once a year 👼

Once every 3-5 years 📆

Once every 10 years 🕰️

I didn't know I was supposed to 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What people are saying

People were loving this cleaning tip: "So satisfying and important!!!"

"You're the best! Making all these tasks we have to do more manageable," another comment said.

One person joked, "Please come to my house and clean lol."

If you're finding your bathroom a little stinky, this hack could help it look and smell clean.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x