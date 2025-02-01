Professional cleaner shares little-known tip for keeping bathroom odors at bay: 'So satisfying and important'

"Please come to my house and clean."

Lingering odors in your bathroom are not only unpleasant, they can be a sign of underlying cleaning issues.

Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup) is a professional cleaner with over 1 million followers on Instagram, and he shared some tips on how to clean up that stinky drain of yours.

The scoop

With a snake — a drain cleaner, not the reptile — a toothbrush, and his DIY cleaning solution, Brandon was able to take a gross, grout-filled drain and make it look brand-new. After taking off the drain cover, he first used the snake to grab any hair that was clogging the drain.

Then he sprayed the DIY solution, made of 1 part water to 1 part vinegar with a teaspoon of dish soap added. After spraying the drain down, Brandon grabbed a toothbrush to give the inside of the drain and the underside of the drain cover a scrub — the latter of which had quite a bit of grime.

"Anything you leave behind will leave a stinky odor," Brandon says in the video.

He poured some hot water down the drain to give it one last cleanse before screwing the cover back on, and voilà — a sparkly clean shower drain!

How it's working

Cleaning bathroom drains is important, because it can prevent large clogs and eliminate odors, and preventing buildups can extend the lifespan of your plumbing system.

This hack saves you money with the use of a DIY cleaning solution, and it's also beneficial to the environment. Drain cleaners are full of toxic chemicals that are not biodegradable and can end up in rivers and lakes, harming aquatic life and ecosystems.

Eco-friendly ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, or even lemon juice can be effective cleaners and are much cheaper than products with toxic chemicals.

What people are saying

People were loving this cleaning tip: "So satisfying and important!!!"

"You're the best! Making all these tasks we have to do more manageable," another comment said.

One person joked, "Please come to my house and clean lol."

If you're finding your bathroom a little stinky, this hack could help it look and smell clean.

If you're finding your bathroom a little stinky, this hack could help it look and smell clean.






