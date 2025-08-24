Homeowner met with urgent warnings after receiving questionable advice from HVAC tech: 'Run from this company'

Is one of the ultimate hacks to reduce home heating and cooling costs too good to be true?

A homeowner received confusing feedback suggesting this was the case when they reached out for an estimate on installing a high-efficiency heat pump and furnace. The answer they received had one Redditor in the r/heatpumps subreddit urgently warning them, "Run from this company."

The saga began when the estimator said that a heat pump wouldn't operate when the temperature dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit — a major problem given that the original poster lives in Minnesota, where the average low remains below 30 for nearly half the year.

Already, heating and cooling account for more than half of the average American's energy costs, according to the Energy Information Administration.

However, heat pumps can save homeowners around $1,000 annually on electric bills, as they are three to five times more efficient than conventional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling. Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi can help homeowners find the right heat pump for their homes and start reducing energy output and power bills.

Because heat pumps don't have to work as hard, they are responsible for less heat-trapping, asthma-linked pollution entering the atmosphere (if homeowners haven't already leveled up to solar panels for energy and are still relying on a dirty fuel-heavy grid).

Perhaps one of the most successful examples of cold-weather heat pump usage is Norway, where the average monthly lows are roughly the same as Minnesota's or even lower. A 2022 study published in Sustainable Energy Technologies and Assessment noted that the Nordic country has the most heat pumps per capita in Europe.

It can be complicated to find good HVAC advice and the right installer, but if you're interested in switching to a heat pump, Mitsubishi can connect you with partners in its trusted network to help you find the right heat pump for your situation at the right price. Beginning the journey now could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

The federal rebates program for some home improvement projects remains intact — and state-specific tax incentives may apply — but heat pump installations must be underway before Dec. 31 to qualify for the 30% federal tax credit. Because of the elimination of many tax credits by the end of 2025, it's important to act fast to potentially save yourself thousands of dollars.

Given these perks, it is easy to see why the OP was determined to make their heat-pump plan work and didn't appreciate being told that their gas furnace would kick in at low temperatures. Fortunately, they armed themself with knowledge that likely prevented a costly mistake.

"Doing some research online and I am seeing many folks report that their heat pumps work great down to 5 degrees. Curious how others have their systems set up?" the OP wrote. "I want to ensure that I am getting the most out of a potential investment in a heat pump."

Multiple Reddit users assured the OP that they could find what they were looking for.

"It can certainly be done. I have one. It went down to 0F no problem this winter," one person said. "I have no backup fossil fuel heat."

"Heat pumps can be very different. … You need to find a cold climate heat pump," another added.

