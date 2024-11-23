Homeowner warned they'll deeply regret popular landscaping technique: 'That's the least you can do'

Giving your yard a fresh look is always exciting, but did you know some upgrades can actually impact its health?

A recent Reddit thread in r/arborists sparked a discussion when one user asked if filling the space between their tree and its brick edging with dirt was a good idea. The consensus from arborists on Reddit? Removing the brick edging altogether would be the best move to help the tree thrive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Covering tree roots with dirt, rocks, or mulch can suffocate the roots and restrict their access to oxygen and nutrients. The lack of air weakens the tree over time, making it more susceptible to disease. It's a reminder that even well-meaning yard improvements can have unintended consequences. To reduce plant and tree loss, eco-friendly landscaping that works with nature is a smart choice for both your yard and your wallet.

By choosing native plants or clover over traditional grass, landowners can reduce water usage, minimize chemical treatments, and lower maintenance costs — benefits that add up to more money in the pocket. Methods like xeriscaping, which uses drought-friendly plants, offer an appealing way to conserve resources while enhancing your yard's look.

While it's easy to get caught up in making your yard match your aesthetic, the advice here is clear: supporting your yard's health is a fun way to improve your land while reaping multiple benefits. Simple changes, like swapping traditional grass for low-maintenance clover patches or native plants, can strike the right balance between style and sustainability.

Several commenters urged the original poster to avoid covering the roots with dirt or rocks. "Remove the top row of bricks and the weed barrier at a minimum. That's the least you can do for the long-term health of the tree," one user emphasized.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Another commenter compared it to "keeping a wet plaster glued to your entire leg for the rest of your life," serving as a reminder of how suffocating these barriers can be.

Transforming your yard doesn't mean compromising its health — in fact, the right choices can save it. Even a partial lawn replacement can go a long way.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.