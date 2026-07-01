Thrifter says she's 'so blessed' after opening a Lalaloopsy, tokidoki toy jackpot

"I'm claiming this luck next time I go thrifting."

Collectors are reacting with envy to a thrifted toy haul after one shopper came across Lalaloopsy and tokidoki items.

What happened?

The video, which has earned tens of thousands of likes, shows toy collector Halle (@hal_o_kitty) opening a secondhand haul packed with colorful, collectible toys.

"It was MY TIME at the thrift today… oh that's not all… full haul coming soon!!" read text superimposed over the video.

The video shows several plastic bags filled with small Lalaloopsy toys and many tokidoki figurines. There are even a couple of plushies and sticker sheets in the last shot.

You can almost feel Halle's excitement through the screen. Collectors don't always get to feel that emotion often, but thrift stores can make it a little more common.

What are the benefits of thrifting?

Thrifting can be a money-saving habit, but moments like this also show why secondhand shopping has become so popular beyond basic necessities.

Stores stocked with donated goods can offer everything from everyday home goods to unusual or hard-to-find pieces at steep discounts.

That helps shoppers stretch their budgets while keeping usable products in circulation for longer.

Buying secondhand also reduces demand for newly manufactured goods, which can cut down on resource use, packaging waste, and clutter bound for landfills.

No matter what the find is, secondhand shopping can make quality items more accessible while giving old favorites new life. You never know what you'll find if you decide to take a look.

What are people saying?

People in the comments were stunned by the haul and even shared some of their own thrift finds.

One commenter joked, "my rural a** thrift shops could never."

"Bro you just used up 5 years of thrifting luck," said another person.

"I'm claiming this luck next time I go thrifting," a third person wrote.

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