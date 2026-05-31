Senior dog Chuck Norris looks like he's already given up after 2 months at shelter with zero interest

"As if he understands that no one wants an old, physically broken dog."

A senior dog in Kansas is breaking the hearts of viewers online after spending nearly two months in a shelter without drawing any interest.

Named Chuck Norris, the German Shepherd mix at Leavenworth Animal Control is now the focus of a plea from one determined staffer who hopes his story reaches the right family.

What happened?

Chuck Norris is featured in a recent TikTok shared by Maria (@fortheforgottendogs), an account that highlights animals often overlooked in shelters. In the video, the older dog appears reserved and withdrawn as he sits and walks through the shelter.

#dogsoftiktok #Kansas #fyp #doglover ♬ original sound - CLYDE 🎹 @fortheforgottendogs Chuck Norris came into the shelter as a stray almost 2 months ago… and since then he has received absolutely zero interest. Every time I see him, I see a dog struggling. Struggling to breathe. Struggling to get up. Struggling to rest comfortably on hard concrete floors. I see a dog living in pain. Chuck came in wearing two collars, meaning someone once owned him… yet no one ever came for him. He also has several masses on his body, making it even harder to watch him struggle in a shelter kennel instead of resting comfortably in a home. Now he's spending his days in a loud, stressful shelter environment that is clearly taking a toll on his body and spirit. He does not deserve to spend whatever time he has left suffering in a kennel. The veterinarian listed him at 5 years old, likely to help give him a chance at adoption, but realistically Chuck looks and acts closer to 7–8 years old. He's listed as a German Shepherd and has ignored other dogs at the shelter. If you have the heart, means, or even a place for a senior dog to finally rest comfortably, please consider Chuck Norris. 📍 Leavenworth Animal Control — Leavenworth, KS 📞 +1 913-682-0268 📧 jenny.chadwick@leavenworthks.gov #Adoptme

According to the post, Chuck Norris arrived at Leavenworth Animal Control in Kansas as a stray nearly two months ago. Since then, the caption says, he has received "absolutely zero interest."

The staffer behind the video also said Chuck Norris has "several masses on his body," adding to the challenges he faces in finding a home. Text overlaid on the video calls him "the saddest and most physically broken dog at the shelter."

Why does it matter?

Senior dogs are often passed over in favor of puppies and younger pets. While many adopters are drawn to the idea of raising a dog from the beginning, older animals usually wait much longer for homes — and some never find one.

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The ASPCA says about 25% of older dogs are adopted, compared with about 60% of younger dogs and puppies. That gap can leave senior pets especially vulnerable to long shelter stays, which can deepen both physical and emotional stress.

What can I do?

Adopting or fostering a senior dog from a local shelter is one way to help place older animals in homes. Older dogs are often already house-trained, may have calmer temperaments, and can be a good fit for families looking for companionship without the demands of puppyhood.

Sharing posts like this can also broaden a dog's reach beyond a shelter's immediate audience. A single video, repost, or message to a rescue group can sometimes connect an overlooked animal with someone willing to give it a chance.

Nearby shelters also rely heavily on donated supplies and local volunteers.

"Meet the saddest and most physically broken dog at the shelter," the video says. It adds that

Chuck Norris "looks like he's already given up … as if he understands that no one wants an old, physically broken dog."

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