Florida 11-year-old read to shelter dog Hopper, and he was adopted after nearly 400 days

"That child will change the world for the better in more ways than just this… Mark my words."

An unconventional program in Florida helped a long-overlooked shelter dog named Hopper find a home after nearly 400 days without one, A-Z Animals reported. And none of it would've been possible without 11-year-old Nehemiah Turner, who recorded over 100 hours reading to shelter animals.

What happened?

The Jacksonville Humane Society offers a children's volunteer program called Pawsitive Reading, in which young readers spend time reading to shelter dogs that need positive experiences with people.

According to A-Z Animals, spotlighting an Instagram post by Good News Movement (@GoodNews_Movement), more than 2,000 people have joined the program.

Nehemiah started volunteering about two years ago, and after his first reading visit with a dog named Auggie, he cried because he was so sad to leave.

He continued returning to the shelter as part of the program and eventually logged more than 100 volunteer hours. Along the way, Hopper became one of the dogs Nehemiah liked best.

He read to Hopper on nearly every visit, which helped the dog become more comfortable around people. After several months of sessions with Nehemiah, Hopper was adopted.

Why is this important?

A shelter can be a loud, overstimulating place, and dogs that get nervous around unfamiliar people may have a tougher time connecting with adopters. Calm reading sessions give volunteers a one-on-one way to help those dogs relax and become more trusting of people.

Programs like Pawsitive Reading can also help children strengthen their reading skills, build confidence speaking aloud, and learn what it means to serve their community.

What can I do?

Local shelters or humane societies may offer dog socialization shifts or youth volunteer opportunities. Even short, regular visits can make a difference.

Shelters may also need volunteers to walk dogs or foster pets. Many organizations rely on community support to give animals more attention.

Sharing a shelter pet's profile or donating supplies can improve an animal's chances of finding a home as well.

"We are so proud of Nehemiah and his commitment!" Jacksonville Humane Society (@JaxHumane) commented on Good News Movement's Instagram post.

Others also praised Nehemiah's dedication and heart.

"That child will change the world for the better in more ways than just this... Mark my words," one commenter remarked.

"Way to go, Nehemiah! Our world needs more people like you!" another said.

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